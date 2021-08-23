Delhi Gurudwaras to Provide Stay to People Returning from Afghanistan

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) is making arrangements for the people returning from Afghanistan irrespective of their castes.

“Stay at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara. Financial assistance will also be provided to those in need," said Manjinder Singh Sirsa, President, DSGMC.

While speaking to CNN-News18, Sirsa said that the evacuation of these people was the toughest process ever but the Indian government and Air Force made it possible.

On Monday, another flight is set to land with 50 people from Afghanistan along with 2 saroops of Guru Granth Sahib.

These people will be given a guest house at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib near Connaught Place and Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib for an indefinite period. Those in need will be given financial assistance as well.

The DSGMC President is continuously in touch with people at Gurudwara Karte Parwan Sahib in Afghanistan. Around 150 people are brought back to India and 150 are yet to be evacuated.

