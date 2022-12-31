Delhi Gym Owner Shot Dead By Unidentified Men; Shooters Take CCTV Camera While Escaping

A gym owner was shot dead by three unidentified assailants in his office in Delhi’s Preet Vihar on Friday night. The shooters allegedly took the CCTV footage with them and are currently on the run.

The victim identified as Mahendra Aggarwal, 40, ran a chain of Energy Gym and Spa and was sitting in his office when three people entered and started firing gunshots at him.

According to preliminary investigation, around four bullets were fired at him, including one that hit the victim on his head, The Indian Express reported. He died on the spot and is survived by wife and two children, a daughter and a son.

The incident took place around 8 pm. The accused fled the scene on their bikes.

“Around 7:30 pm a gym owner named Mahinder was shot dead by unknown people inside his office in Preet Vihar. The probe is underway," Amrutha Guguloth, Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Delhi said.

While the men took away the CCTV camera while escaping, police have found the footage that showed them entering the gym in masks.

Further investigation and a probe is underway.

