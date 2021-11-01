Delhi Had a Good Air Day in October for the First Time Since 2015: Report

It isn’t every day that we think of Delhi when we think of good air quality. However, the city recorded its cleanest October air, this year according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Experts claim that a combination of factors like the sudden showers during this month, a slow receding monsoon, and a lesser number of farm fires is responsible for this change in air quality.

Delhi witnessed its first ‘good air day’ of 2021 this October, and a Times of India report claims that there were no ‘very poor’ or ‘severe’ air quality day this month. This new development is in stark contrast to the city’s AQI for the month of October, for the past six years.

A report by CPCB reveals that the highest number of ‘very poor’ air quality days was recorded in 2017 for the month of October when the city saw 14 such bad days. For this year, the lone ‘good air quality day’ was October 18. This is the first time since 2015 that the city has registered such a day.

According to Meteorological Department data, the city experienced seven rainy days in the month of October and logged 122.5 mm rainfall, which is the highest since 1960. This heavy rainfall is likely to be a reason for good air quality.

While AQI reading below 50 is generally considered good, the range between 51-100 falls in the ‘satisfactory’ category. The range between 101-200 is considered to be ‘moderate’. The range of poor AQI starts is between 201-300. Beyond 301 and till 400, it is thought to be ‘severe’.

