Delhi Hanuman Jayanti Clashes: SC Steps in, Stays 'Encroachment Drive' in Violence-Hit Jahangirpuri

The Supreme Court has ordered to maintain status-quo on demolition drive being conducted by North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area where violence broke out last week during a religious procession.

A plea against use to bulldozers to raze down the properties of riots-accused in Jahangirpuri violence case was mentioned for urgent listing before the Chief Justice of India on Wednesday morning. Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind had filed the petition against demolition of houses as part of a punitive measure.

Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area was under heavy security cover on Wednesday morning ahead of the “encroachment drive” that was to be done on illegal construction in the area over three days.

In the encroachment drive, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) had said it will bulldoze the houses of the accused involved in the Jahangirpuri violence, on Wednesday at 11 am, sources told News18. The number of accused whose houses will be demolished was, however, not revealed, sources said.

The North MCD had asked for 400 personnel from Delhi Police to handle law and order during the period.

A bench led by the Chief Justice of India ordered status quo on the mentioning made by Senior Advoate Dushyant Dave. The Chief Justice agreed to list the matter for hearing on Thursday before an appropriate bench.

“Something serious requires your immediate intervention. This is about a completely unconstitutional and illegal demolition which has been ordered in Jahangirpuri area, where riots took place last week. No notice has been served. There is a provision for appeal under the Municipal Corporation Act. We have filed a provisional application(before SC). It was supposed to start at 2PM but they started the demolition today morning at 9 AM knowing that we will mention,” Dave submitted.

After Supreme Court’s order, Mayor of NDMC Raja Iqbal Singh said, “We will follow the SC order and take action accordingly.”

He later said that the We have stopped our work (anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri).”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.