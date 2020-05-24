INDIA

Delhi, Haryana Sizzle as Mercury Soars Due to Heat Wave, IMD Issues 'Severe' Warning for Rajasthan

File photo: A woman shields her child against direct heat as temperature soars, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

In a break from the heat, the weather body also said that isolated parts of northeastern states might receive heavy rainfall.

  • News18.com New delhi
  • Last Updated: May 24, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that a severe heat wave condition could prevail over Rajasthan, while predicting that Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh could face soared mercury levels, as well.

The weather body said that heat wave conditions with 'severe heat wave' at isolated pockets might prevail over Rajasthan on Sunday, stated a report by ANI.

It added that heat wave conditions were also likely for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and Vidarbha for the next 4 to 5 days.

IMD said Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Telangana might face the same fate for the next three days. And that Marathwada and Rayalseema could experience the blistering sun in the next two days.

In a break from the heat, the weather body also said that isolated parts of northeastern states might receive heavy rainfall. It said the south peninsular India was likely to witness downpour between May 26 and 28.

Delhi experienced its hottest day of the season on Saturday, with the mercury exceeding 46 degrees Celsius, said the IMD. Palam weather station recorded 45.6 degree Celsius while Safdarjung station recorded 44.7 degree Celsius.

Rajasthan's Churu also recorded a maximum temperature of 46.6 degrees Celsius, the highest in the country as of Saturday.

Several cities in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh -- Akola, Nagpur, Gwalior, Khajuraho, Agra and Bilaspur -- saw temperatures rising above 44 degrees Celsius.


