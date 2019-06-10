English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi HC Allows AgustaWestland Scam Accused Rajiv Saxena to Travel Abroad for Medical Treatment
The court order came after it dismissed the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea challenging the trial court's June 1 order allowing Rajiv Saxena to travel abroad.
Rajiv Saxena. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday allowed Rajiv Saxena, the accused-turned-approver in the AgustaWestland chopper deal scam, to travel abroad for medical treatment.
Observing that Saxena was suffering from various medical ailments, Justice Anu Malhotra granted him permission to go to the UK, Dubai and other European countries for medical treatment for a month from June 25 to July 24.
The court order came after it dismissed the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea challenging the trial court's June 1 order allowing him to travel abroad.
Representing the ED, advocate Amit Mahajan told the High Court that investigation in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal was at a crucial stage and that Saxena may escape justice if he was allowed to travel abroad.
Thereafter, the court directed Saxena to submit details of his contact numbers, hotels, hospitals and schedule of his appointment with the doctors till June 13 and directed the ED to verify the details of his foreign visit till June 23.
On March 25, a trial court had allowed Saxena to become an approver in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case.
He was granted pardon after the investigating agency supported his application.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) security agencies had picked up Saxena from his Dubai residence on January 30 and extradited him to India the same night. He was later granted bail on medical grounds.
According to the ED, Saxena, in connivance with lawyer Gautam Khaitan, provided the global corporate structure that laundered money for payment to various political leaders, bureaucrats and Indian Air Force (IAF) officials in order to influence the contract for supplying 12 VVIP choppers in favour of AgustaWestland, the Rome-headquartered helicopter design and manufacturing company.
Observing that Saxena was suffering from various medical ailments, Justice Anu Malhotra granted him permission to go to the UK, Dubai and other European countries for medical treatment for a month from June 25 to July 24.
The court order came after it dismissed the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea challenging the trial court's June 1 order allowing him to travel abroad.
Representing the ED, advocate Amit Mahajan told the High Court that investigation in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal was at a crucial stage and that Saxena may escape justice if he was allowed to travel abroad.
Thereafter, the court directed Saxena to submit details of his contact numbers, hotels, hospitals and schedule of his appointment with the doctors till June 13 and directed the ED to verify the details of his foreign visit till June 23.
On March 25, a trial court had allowed Saxena to become an approver in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case.
He was granted pardon after the investigating agency supported his application.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) security agencies had picked up Saxena from his Dubai residence on January 30 and extradited him to India the same night. He was later granted bail on medical grounds.
According to the ED, Saxena, in connivance with lawyer Gautam Khaitan, provided the global corporate structure that laundered money for payment to various political leaders, bureaucrats and Indian Air Force (IAF) officials in order to influence the contract for supplying 12 VVIP choppers in favour of AgustaWestland, the Rome-headquartered helicopter design and manufacturing company.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
-
Sunday 09 June , 2019
PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
Sunday 09 June , 2019 PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Friday 07 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
Thursday 06 June , 2019 Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
Thursday 06 June , 2019 Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mouni Roy, Vahbiz Dorabjee Congratulate Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen on Their Wedding
- From Nairobi to Rajkot, Five Times Yuvraj Sizzled on International Stage
- Anushka Sharma Has Priceless Reaction to Virat Kohli's Heartfelt Gesture to Crowd Booing Steve Smith
- AIFF Announces Intercontinental Cup 2019 Fixtures: India Open Tournament vs Tajikistan
- Mumbai Student Achieves Rare Feat, Scores 35 Marks in All Subjects in SSC Exam
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results