English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Delhi HC Asks CBI to Not Take Coercive Steps Against Businessman Accused in Case Involving Moin Qureshi
The court said no coercive steps be taken against Koneru till the next date of hearing on March 19. It, however, granted liberty to CBI to seek modification of this order at any stage.
File photo of Delhi High Court (Picture courtesy: Getty Images)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the CBI to not take coercive steps against a Hyderabad-based businessman who is an accused in a corruption case involving meat exporter Moin Akhtar Qureshi, the agency's ex-director A P Singh and a witness in the ED case.
A bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal sought responses of the CBI and ED on a plea by Pradeep Koneru, the Hyderabad-based businessman.
The court said no coercive steps be taken against Koneru till the next date of hearing on March 19. It, however, granted liberty to CBI to seek modification of this order at any stage.
It asked Koneru to keep joining the investigation as and when called by CBI officials.
Koneru, who was represented by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, said the ED filed a chargesheet in 2018 arraying him as a prosecution witness and not an accused but he was shocked to learn that CBI has issued a "recommendation for his arrest".
The FIR, in connection with which Koneru was being questioned, was filed in 2017 by CBI after ED and Income Tax department's probe into money laundering and blackmoney allegations against Qureshi allegedly revealed involvement of senior public servants.
The ED had written a letter to the CBI in this regard and it had in 2017 lodged an FIR against the meat exporter as well as its former director A P Singh, Koneru and several others.
Another Hyderabad-based businessman, Sathish Babu Sana, on whose complaint a bribery case was filed against then CBI special director Rakesh Asthana, is also a witness in this case.
Koneru, in its plea filed through advocate Aniruddha Deshmukh, said he was summoned by the investigating agencies several times and has co-operated with them.
He said that on May 19, 2018, when he was travelling abroad, he was apprehended at the airport on the basis of a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him.
Koneru, who sought quashing of the FIR filed against him by CBI, has also challenged various provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, saying they are unconstitutional and violates his fundamental rights.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
A bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal sought responses of the CBI and ED on a plea by Pradeep Koneru, the Hyderabad-based businessman.
The court said no coercive steps be taken against Koneru till the next date of hearing on March 19. It, however, granted liberty to CBI to seek modification of this order at any stage.
It asked Koneru to keep joining the investigation as and when called by CBI officials.
Koneru, who was represented by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, said the ED filed a chargesheet in 2018 arraying him as a prosecution witness and not an accused but he was shocked to learn that CBI has issued a "recommendation for his arrest".
The FIR, in connection with which Koneru was being questioned, was filed in 2017 by CBI after ED and Income Tax department's probe into money laundering and blackmoney allegations against Qureshi allegedly revealed involvement of senior public servants.
The ED had written a letter to the CBI in this regard and it had in 2017 lodged an FIR against the meat exporter as well as its former director A P Singh, Koneru and several others.
Another Hyderabad-based businessman, Sathish Babu Sana, on whose complaint a bribery case was filed against then CBI special director Rakesh Asthana, is also a witness in this case.
Koneru, in its plea filed through advocate Aniruddha Deshmukh, said he was summoned by the investigating agencies several times and has co-operated with them.
He said that on May 19, 2018, when he was travelling abroad, he was apprehended at the airport on the basis of a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him.
Koneru, who sought quashing of the FIR filed against him by CBI, has also challenged various provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, saying they are unconstitutional and violates his fundamental rights.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
News18 Explains: The Back Story Behind the 'Unprecedented' Mamata vs CBI Standoff in Kolkata
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Sunday 03 February , 2019
Will Quit Politics the Day PM Modi Hangs His Boots, Says Smriti Irani
-
Sunday 03 February , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: Dreadlocks and Hairstyles Explained by Sadhus
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
Monday 04 February , 2019 News18 Explains: The Back Story Behind the 'Unprecedented' Mamata vs CBI Standoff in Kolkata
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Sunday 03 February , 2019 Will Quit Politics the Day PM Modi Hangs His Boots, Says Smriti Irani
Sunday 03 February , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles: Dreadlocks and Hairstyles Explained by Sadhus
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suzuki Motor Corp Suffers Record 2-Year Low Profit As Indian Car Sales Slump
- URI Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Film Declares War of Its Own, Inches Closer to Rs 200-Cr Mark
- By the Time I Start Working, He'll be Packing Up: Shah Rukh on If He'd Ever Do Film With Akshay
- 'Queen of Shitty Robots' Sent Her Brain Tumour to Antarctica and it's Now a Twitter Celeb
- WATCH | Mourinho Takes a Tumble at Russian Ice Hockey Game
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results