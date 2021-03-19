Delhi HC Asks Centre to Reply to Plea Challenging New IT Rules

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the Centre’s response on a plea challenging the new Information Technology rules which seek to regulate digital news media. A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notices to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and granted them time to file their responses.

The court listed the plea filed by Quint Digital Media Ltd for further hearing on April 16, along with another similar petition which was filed earlier by the Foundation for Independent Journalism and The Wire. According to amended IT rules, social media and streaming companies will be required to take down contentious content quicker, appoint grievance redressal officers and assist in investigations.