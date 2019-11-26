Delhi HC Calls for 100 FIR Copies to Check if Urdu, Persian Words Being Used by Police

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has called for 100 FIR copies to ascertain whether a recent police circular to its stations to stop the use of 383 Urdu or Persian words while registering complaints was being complied with, saying FIRs "should be in a simple language".

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said on Monday that the police ought to stop using Urdu and Persian words, which were being "mechanically" used, while registering FIRs as public at large may not be able to understand such terms.

The court further said that FIRs are read out in court time and again and therefore "it should be in a simple language or in the language of the person who approached the police for lodging of FIR".

The direction and observations came after Delhi Police told the bench that it had on November 20 issued a circular to all of its stations to use simple words instead of Urdu and Persian terms while registering FIRs.

It placed before the bench a list of 383 Urdu/ Persian words which were not to be used any longer.

The list and circular was placed before the court in response to its direction to the police to explain why Urdu or Persian terms are used in a FIR when the same are not used by the complainant.

The direction had come on a PIL by advocate Vishalakshi Goel, seeking directions to Delhi Police not to use Urdu and Persian words in the FIRs.

Taking note of the list and circular placed before it, the court said: "FIR is required to be read time and again, hence, it should be in a simple language or it should be in the language of a person who has approached the police for lodging of FIR".

The bench observed that Urdu/Persian words "are being used mechanically by the police without knowing the meaning thereof and without proper application of mind".

"FIR should be in the simplest language possible. It should be in the words of the person lodging the FIR. There is no need for police to show their knowledge of Urdu and Persian words and these words should not be used by them mechanically without knowing their exact meaning," it added.

The court further said that since public at large may not be able to understand the Urdu or Persian words, "therefore, with every copy of the FIR, the list is required to be supplied to a person seeking a copy of the FIR so that he/she can himself/herself see the translated version of the Urdu and Persian words used in the FIR and understand the contents of the FIR".

"The list may not be exhaustive as there can be other similar Urdu and Persian words being used in the FIR which are not mentioned in this list. The practice of using these words in the FIR ought to be stopped by the police," the bench said.

It directed the police to place before it "at least copies of 10 FIRS registered with 10 different police stations so that we can verify whether the circular issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police is being followed by the subordinate police officers/ officials in letters and spirit".

"Thus, minimum hundred copies of FIRs should be presented before the court on the next date of hearing with supporting affidavit," it said and listed the matter for further hearing on December 11.

