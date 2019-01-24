English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi HC Directs Social Media Platforms to Remove Videos Disparaging Ramdev
After perusing the video, Justice Pratibha M Singh noted that it contained excerpts of a book on Ramdev that were ordered to be deleted by the high court in September last year.
File photo of Baba Ramdev.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued an interim order directing Facebook, Google, its subsidiary YouTube and Twitter to forthwith remove, block or disable links to a video containing allegations against yoga guru Ramdev.
It also asked the social media platforms to give in a sealed cover the subscriber information regarding the individual who uploaded the video.
After perusing the video, Justice Pratibha M Singh noted that it contained excerpts of a book on Ramdev that were ordered to be deleted by the high court in September last year.
The high court had on September 29, 2018 restrained the publisher and author of the book — Godman from Tycoon — from publishing it till the offending portions were deleted, the judge noted.
The court said that the un-deleted portions of the book were being communicated to the public through the video which was uploaded on Facebook, Google, YouTube and Twitter.
The court said that in view of the facts before it, Ramdev, represented by senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, has made out a prima facie case for injunction.
"Considering that allegations made in the video are same as the allegations in the book that the high court had ordered to be deleted/banned, the plaintiff has made out a prime facie case for grant of injunction.
"Till the next date of hearing, Facebook, Google, YouTube and Twitter are directed to remove/block/disable the uniform resource locators (urls) or links connecting to the offending video. The urls would be removed for India domain forthwith and not later than in 72 hours," the court said in its interim order.
On whether the links can be removed globally, the court said it will hear arguments on the next date, April 5, after lawyers for the social media platforms argued that the order of a court here cannot be enforced in foreign jurisdictions.
However, Justice Singh observed that orders of a US court to remove such links would have been implemented by Facebook globally and not just in the US.
The court said it will hear arguments on the issue on the next date and asked all parties to file their replies on this question of law.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
It also asked the social media platforms to give in a sealed cover the subscriber information regarding the individual who uploaded the video.
After perusing the video, Justice Pratibha M Singh noted that it contained excerpts of a book on Ramdev that were ordered to be deleted by the high court in September last year.
The high court had on September 29, 2018 restrained the publisher and author of the book — Godman from Tycoon — from publishing it till the offending portions were deleted, the judge noted.
The court said that the un-deleted portions of the book were being communicated to the public through the video which was uploaded on Facebook, Google, YouTube and Twitter.
The court said that in view of the facts before it, Ramdev, represented by senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, has made out a prima facie case for injunction.
"Considering that allegations made in the video are same as the allegations in the book that the high court had ordered to be deleted/banned, the plaintiff has made out a prime facie case for grant of injunction.
"Till the next date of hearing, Facebook, Google, YouTube and Twitter are directed to remove/block/disable the uniform resource locators (urls) or links connecting to the offending video. The urls would be removed for India domain forthwith and not later than in 72 hours," the court said in its interim order.
On whether the links can be removed globally, the court said it will hear arguments on the next date, April 5, after lawyers for the social media platforms argued that the order of a court here cannot be enforced in foreign jurisdictions.
However, Justice Singh observed that orders of a US court to remove such links would have been implemented by Facebook globally and not just in the US.
The court said it will hear arguments on the issue on the next date and asked all parties to file their replies on this question of law.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Patralekhaa Opens Up on Dating Rajkummar Rao for 8 Years, Shares How the Two Fell For Each Other
- Marvel's The Punisher Season 2 Review: Despite Complicated Plots, Jon Bernthal Steals the Show as Frank Castle
- 'Mere Gully Mein' Creator Claims He was Not Paid for His Track Being Used in Gully Boy
- Ahmedabad Boy Develops Drone That Can Destroy Landmines Without Risk to Humans: Watch Video
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Rumoured to Feature Reverse Wireless Charging
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results