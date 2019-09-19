Delhi HC Dismisses Deepak Talwar's Bail Plea in Money Laundering Case
Talwar was arrested by the ED after his deportation from Dubai in January. He had challenged the trial court's order denying him bail in the case.
File photo of Deepak Talwar.
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of lobbyist Deepak Talwar, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar denied the relief to Talwar.
The trial court had earlier taken cognisance on the charge sheet filed by ED on the case and issued production warrant of Talwar, who is lodged in jail.
