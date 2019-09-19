Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi HC Dismisses Deepak Talwar's Bail Plea in Money Laundering Case

Talwar was arrested by the ED after his deportation from Dubai in January. He had challenged the trial court's order denying him bail in the case.

PTI

Updated:September 19, 2019, 4:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of lobbyist Deepak Talwar, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar denied the relief to Talwar.

He was arrested by the ED after his deportation from Dubai in January. He had challenged the trial court's order denying him bail in the case.

The trial court had earlier taken cognisance on the charge sheet filed by ED on the case and issued production warrant of Talwar, who is lodged in jail.

