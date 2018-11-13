English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi HC Dismisses Manoj Prasad's Bail Plea: Here's All About 'Flamboyant Middleman' in Rakesh Asthana Case
Manoj Prasad, an investment banker based in Dubai, is known to be a flamboyant man. He had earlier walked into court wearing torn jeans and a blue denim shirt.
A file-combination photo shows CBI Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of middleman Manoj Prasad in a bribery case allegedly involving CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana.
Justice Najmi Waziri denied the relief to Prasad, saying the allegations against him were serious in nature. Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee and Advocate Rajdipa Behura, appearing for the CBI, opposed the bail plea on the grounds that investigation was at a crucial stage and Prasad's case was different from that of other accused.
Prasad, an investment banker based in Dubai, is known to be a flamboyant man. He had earlier walked into court wearing torn jeans and a blue denim shirt. The banker and his Somesh Prasad have been accused in the case involving Asthana. While Manoj Prasad was arrested by the CBI, Somesh Prasad is still at large.
The brother duo are sons of Deveshwar Prasad, a former director at the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).
Manoj Prasad's Facebook profile hints at his well-connected network. He has been photographed with high-profile individuals, including former diplomats and top government officials. There are also pictures of him with yoga guru Ramdev and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.
(With inputs from PTI)
Justice Najmi Waziri denied the relief to Prasad, saying the allegations against him were serious in nature. Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee and Advocate Rajdipa Behura, appearing for the CBI, opposed the bail plea on the grounds that investigation was at a crucial stage and Prasad's case was different from that of other accused.
Prasad, an investment banker based in Dubai, is known to be a flamboyant man. He had earlier walked into court wearing torn jeans and a blue denim shirt. The banker and his Somesh Prasad have been accused in the case involving Asthana. While Manoj Prasad was arrested by the CBI, Somesh Prasad is still at large.
The brother duo are sons of Deveshwar Prasad, a former director at the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).
Manoj Prasad's Facebook profile hints at his well-connected network. He has been photographed with high-profile individuals, including former diplomats and top government officials. There are also pictures of him with yoga guru Ramdev and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.
(With inputs from PTI)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Stan Lee’s Creations were Humans First and Superheroes Later
- Avengers 4: Will Thanos Snap Again or Doctor Strange will Figure Out a Solution?
- Apple's Asia Suppliers Struggle With Falling Share Prices, Amid Fears of Weak iPhone Sales
- Aamir Khan’s Son and Abhishek Bachchan’s Daughter Play Ram-Sita in School Drama
- Crazy in Love? The Japanese Man 'Married' to a Hologram
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...