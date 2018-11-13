The Delhi High Court Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of middleman Manoj Prasad in a bribery case allegedly involving CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana.Justice Najmi Waziri denied the relief to Prasad, saying the allegations against him were serious in nature. Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee and Advocate Rajdipa Behura, appearing for the CBI, opposed the bail plea on the grounds that investigation was at a crucial stage and Prasad's case was different from that of other accused.Prasad, an investment banker based in Dubai, is known to be a flamboyant man. He had earlier walked into court wearing torn jeans and a blue denim shirt. The banker and his Somesh Prasad have been accused in the case involving Asthana. While Manoj Prasad was arrested by the CBI, Somesh Prasad is still at large.The brother duo are sons of Deveshwar Prasad, a former director at the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).Manoj Prasad's Facebook profile hints at his well-connected network. He has been photographed with high-profile individuals, including former diplomats and top government officials. There are also pictures of him with yoga guru Ramdev and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.(With inputs from PTI)