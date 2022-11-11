CHANGE LANGUAGE
Delhi HC Dismisses with Cost PIL Against Justice Chandrachud's Appointment as CJI
1-MIN READ

Delhi HC Dismisses with Cost PIL Against Justice Chandrachud’s Appointment as CJI

PTI

November 11, 2022, 14:56 IST

New Delhi, India

Justice DY Chandrachud has served as the Additional Solicitor General of India in 1998. (File photo: PTI)

The bench said the petition was filed only to gain publicity without there being any material

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed with a cost of Rs 1 lakh a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the appointment of Justice D Y Chandrachud as the Chief Justice of India.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad termed the petition as a “publicity interest litigation”.

The bench said the petition was filed only to gain publicity without there being any material.

Petitioner Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari, who claimed to be the national president of an organisation named Gram Uday Foundation, challenged Justice Chandrachud’s appointment as the CJI alleging that it was against the Constitution.

Justice Chandrachud took oath as the 50th CJI on November 9.

Last week, the Supreme Court had dismissed a petition with a similar prayer.

first published:November 11, 2022, 14:56 IST
last updated:November 11, 2022, 14:56 IST