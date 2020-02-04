Delhi HC Gives Centre, Cops More Time to Reply on Jamia Violence; Next Hearing on April 29
The Delhi High Court listed the matter for further hearing on April 29 after the solicitor general said investigation into police action against students in the Jamia campus, including the library, is at a crucial stage.
Students and activists protest against police action at the Jamia Millia Islamia campus, outside the police headquarters in New Delhi on December 15, 2019. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted more time to the Centre and Delhi Police to reply on a batch of petitions on the violence that unfolded in the Jamia Millia Islamia campus on December 15 during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
The court listed the matter for further hearing on April 29 after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said investigation into police action against students in the campus, including the library, is at a crucial stage.
During the hearing, senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for some students of Jamia, said 93 students and teachers filed complaints about alleged attacks on them by police but no FIR has been filed against the agency till date.
The other lawyers for the petitioners alleged that the government has not complied with the court order to file a response within four weeks of the last date of hearing on December 19.
The bench, however, declined to pass any interim order and granted time till April 29 to the government to file a reply.
