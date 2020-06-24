Delhi HC Grants Bail to AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal in Doctor's Suicide Case

The Delhi High Court Wednesday granted bail to AAP legislator Prakash Jarwal in connection with a case of alleged suicide of a doctor in south Delhi, saying he was not required for further investigation and trial will take substantial time.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait granted the relief to the MLA on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 25,000 and a surety of the like amount.

The court directed Jarwal not to contact or influence the prosecution witnesses in any manner.

Rajendra Singh, 52, allegedly committed suicide in Durga Vihar in south Delhi on April 18. In his suicide note, the doctor held Jarwal responsible for his death.

Jarwal, who represents the Deoli assembly constituency, was arrested on May 9, after a case of extortion and abetment to suicide was filed against him and others based on a police complaint by the doctor's son — Hemant.