Delhi HC Grants Bail to Three in 2019 Kidnapping Case

The Delhi High Court has granted bail to three people in a case of alleged kidnapping of an 18-year-old boy from Jama Masjid area in 2019.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma observed that the accused– Rahul, Chandan and Rajiv – were in custody for over three years and released them on regular bail on a personal bond of Rs 25,000 each with two sureties of the like amount.

The judge noted that while 10 witnesses remained to be examined by the trial court, material witnesses had already been examined and the trial will take some time to conclude.

The court also considered no injury was caused to the victim and no money was transferred to the accused.

“Keeping in view all the facts and circumstances of the case and the fact that the accused/petitioner is in custody for more that 3 ½ years, this Court is inclined to grant regular bail to the petitioner on his furnishing personal bond in the sum of Rs.25,000/- with two sureties of the like amount to the satisfaction of the Trial Court/Successor Court/Link Court/Duty Judge concerned,” the court said in a recent order.

As per the facts of the case, on September 28, 2019, the complainant’s 18-year-old son was reported to have been kidnapped by unknown people from the Jama Masjid area. The kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 4 lakh from the family of the boy for his release.

An FIR was registered for offences punishable under Sections 364A (Kidnapping for ransom), 392 (Punishment for robbery), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

During investigation, it was revealed that the complainant received ransom calls from the mobile number of her kidnapped son as well as a text message giving details of an account number.

In the order, the court directed the accused persons to not directly or indirectly make an attempt to influence the witnesses or tamper with the evidence in any manner.

It also said in case of change of residential address/contact details, the applicant shall promptly inform the same to the court concerned.

State opposed the bail applications of the accused on the ground that the charges against them were very serious in nature.

