English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
D V Sadananda Gowda
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ramvilas Paswan
Narendra Singh Tomar
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Thawar Chand Gehlot
S Jaishankar
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Arjun Munda
Smriti Irani
Harsh Vardhan
Prakash Javadekar
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Pralhad Joshi
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Arvind Sawant
Giriraj Singh
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Rao Inderjit Singh
Shripad Yesso Naik
Jitendra Singh
Kiren Rijiju
Prahlad Singh Patel
R K Singh
Hardeep Singh Puri
Mansukh L Mandaviya
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Delhi HC Grants CBI Four More Months Time to Complete Probe in Asthana Bribery Case
Justice Mukta Gupta allowed the CBI's plea seeking extension of time to complete its investigation in the case lodged against Asthana, DSP Devender Kumar and middleman Manoj Prasad.
File photo of CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday granted four more months to the CBI to complete its probe in a bribery case involving the agency's former special director Rakesh Asthana. Justice Mukta Gupta allowed the CBI's plea seeking extension of time to complete its investigation in the case lodged against Asthana, DSP Devender Kumar and middleman Manoj Prasad.
On January 11, the court had granted 10 weeks to the probe agency to complete its investigation. The CBI had approached the high court after completion of 10 weeks time.
Asthana was booked on the allegations of criminal conspiracy, corruption and criminal misconduct under relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act.
Kumar, earlier the investigating officer in a case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi, was arrested on the allegations of forgery in recording the statement of
Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana, who had allegedly paid bribe to get relief in the case. He was arrested on October 22, 2018 and granted bail on October 31.
On January 11, the court had granted 10 weeks to the probe agency to complete its investigation. The CBI had approached the high court after completion of 10 weeks time.
Asthana was booked on the allegations of criminal conspiracy, corruption and criminal misconduct under relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act.
Kumar, earlier the investigating officer in a case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi, was arrested on the allegations of forgery in recording the statement of
Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana, who had allegedly paid bribe to get relief in the case. He was arrested on October 22, 2018 and granted bail on October 31.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sophie Turner Shocked to Know that Game of Thrones Season 1 Poster Gave Away the Ending, See Pic
- Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Kapil Sharma in Attendance
- Veeru Devgan Prayer Meet: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Pay Last Respects
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Kids Start to Warm to Project World Cup, with a Dash of IPL!
- NASA Streamed a Six-Hour Spacewalk by Two Russian Cosmonauts Live, Watch it Here
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results