Delhi HC Grants CBI Two More Months to Complete Probe in Bribery Case Against Rakesh Asthana
Justice Vibhu Bakhru made it clear that no further time will be granted to the agency to complete the investigation in the case.
File photo of former CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted two more months to the CBI to complete probe in a bribery case allegedly involving the agency's then special director Rakesh Asthana.
Justice Vibhu Bakhru made it clear that no further time will be granted to the agency to complete the investigation in the case. The court passed the order while disposing of a plea by the CBI seeking extension of time to complete the probe in the case by six months.
Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee, representing the CBI, said Letters Rogatory has been sent to the USA and UAE and the response is awaited due to which the investigation could not be completed.
He urged the court to grant three more months to complete the probe. The plea was opposed by the counsel for the three accused -- Asthana, DSP Devender Kumar and businessman Manoj Prasad.
Asthana was booked on the allegations of criminal conspiracy, corruption and criminal misconduct under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
