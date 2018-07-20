English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Delhi HC Junks JNU Order Against Kanhaiya Kumar as ‘Illegal and Irrational’
The court has asked JNU to decide the matter after according proper hearing to the parties concerned.
File photo of Kanhaiya Kumar. (Reuters)
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has set aside Jawaharlal Nehru University's move to penalise Kanhaiya Kumar for breach of discipline, saying the order was “illegal, irrational and irregular."
The court has asked JNU to decide the matter after according proper hearing to the parties concerned.
Former JNU students’ union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya had moved the Delhi High Court against the fine imposed on him by a high-level panel of the university in connection with a 2016 incident during which anti-India slogans were allegedly raised at an event to protest Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru’s hanging.
A high-level panel formed by the JNU had in 2016 recommended a fine of Rs 10,000 on Kumar in connection with the event.
It had also recommended rustication of Umar Khalid, apart from imposing financial penalty on 13 other students for violation of disciplinary norms.
The students had then moved the Delhi High Court, which had directed the university to place the matter before an appellate authority to review the panel’s decision. On July 5, the university had revealed that the panel upheld its decision against Khalid and Kumar and in some cases the penalty was reduced.
Kumar, Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya were arrested in February 2016 on charges of sedition in connection with the controversial event. All three are out on bail.
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
