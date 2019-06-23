Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Delhi HC Junks Plea Against Installation of Mobile Tower

The high court noted in its order that a division bench had held that "there is no scientific data available to show that installation of mobile phone towers and the emission of the waves by the said towers is in any way harmful for the health or hazardous to the health of citizens."

PTI

Updated:June 23, 2019, 7:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Delhi HC Junks Plea Against Installation of Mobile Tower
(photo for representation)
Loading...

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has junked a plea against installation of mobile tower in a North Delhi locality, noting that there was no scientific data available to show that it is hazardous for the health.

Justice Jayant Nath dismissed a plea filed by a housing welfare association after relying on a decision of a division bench of the high court. The high court noted in its order that a division bench had held that "there is no scientific data available to show that installation of mobile phone towers and the emission of the waves by the said towers is in any way harmful for the health or hazardous to the health of citizens. There is no conclusive data to the said effect."

It said that there was no merit in the petition and it has not been able to produce any data whatsoever showing any such harmful effects on the health of human beings.

The high court was hearing a plea filed by Gopal Nagar Awasiya welfare Association against the installation of mobile tower in Gopal Nagar in north Delhi.

The petitioner contended that the tower is being constructed near a church and an MCD School where small children are studying.

It also alleged that phone tower can cause a variety of potential problems, including headache, memory loss, cardiovascular stress, cancer etc.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram