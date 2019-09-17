Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi HC Permits JNU Election Committee to Declare Results of Students Union Polls

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva also allowed the Jawaharlal Nehru University administration to notify the poll results in accordance with Lyngdoh committee recommendations.

PTI

Updated:September 17, 2019, 2:03 PM IST
Delhi HC Permits JNU Election Committee to Declare Results of Students Union Polls
File photo of Jawaharlal Nehru University
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday permitted the JNU election committee to declare the results of the students union polls held on September 6.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva also allowed the Jawaharlal Nehru University administration to notify the poll results in accordance with Lyngdoh committee recommendations. The court had restrained the varsity from notifying the election results till September 17.

It passed the order on Tuesday while disposing two petitions by two students, who had alleged that their nomination for polls were illegally rejected for election as councillor of JNUSU.

