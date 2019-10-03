Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi HC Pulls up Kejriwal, Asks AAP Govt to Take Action Against Buildings Lacking Fire Safety

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued the direction while disposing of a PIL seeking sealing of two buildings in the Azadpur commercial complex for alleged non-compliance of fire safety norms.

PTI

Updated:October 3, 2019, 2:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Delhi HC Pulls up Kejriwal, Asks AAP Govt to Take Action Against Buildings Lacking Fire Safety
File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the AAP government here, its fire department and municipal authorities to take action against buildings, including sealing them, for lacking fire safety measures.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued the direction while disposing of a PIL seeking sealing of two buildings in the Azadpur commercial complex for alleged non-compliance of fire safety norms.

The court disposed of the petition after the North Delhi Municipal Corporation filed an affidavit stating that both of the buildings were issued fire safety certificates on June 14.

As the petition had also sought sealing of all other buildings in the city which were not complying with fire safety norms, the bench said that "as and when any building is lacking in fire safety measures, action shall be initiated by the respondents (authorities) in accordance with law, rules, regulations and government policies applicable to the facts of the case as early as possible and practicable".

It further said that if any of the fire safety measures are not installed in such buildings, they are at liberty to seal the premises or to take other action in accordance with law.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram