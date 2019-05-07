Take the pledge to vote

Delhi HC Quashes Domestic Violence FIR Against Somnath Bharti After Noting He’s Living Happily With Wife

In 2015, AAP MLA Somnath Bharti's wife Lipika had filed a complaint against him for allegedly subjecting her to domestic violence and trying to kill her.

PTI

May 7, 2019
Delhi HC Quashes Domestic Violence FIR Against Somnath Bharti After Noting He’s Living Happily With Wife
File photo of Aam Aadmi Party leader Somnath Bharti. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday quashed an FIR accusing AAP MLA Somnath Bharti of domestic violence.

Justice Chander Shekhar allowed Bharti's plea to quash the criminal case after noting that Bharti and his wife Lipika Mitra are living happily together.

The court also noted that the woman has no objection if the FIR is quashed.

It had earlier allowed Bharti's wife to withdraw her petition seeking cancellation of the bail granted to him in the domestic violence case in view of the settlement of their marital dispute.

Mitra had on June 10, 2015 filed a complaint against him with the Delhi Commission for Women and an FIR was lodged by the police on September 9, 2015 for allegedly subjecting her to domestic violence and trying to kill her.
