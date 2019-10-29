Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi HC Raps Centre Over Denial of Indian Passport to Minor Girl After Father Gets British Citizenship

The petition also challenges section 8(2) of the Citizenship Act on the basis of which the government had held that she was no longer an Indian citizen.

PTI

Updated:October 29, 2019, 5:05 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Delhi HC Raps Centre Over Denial of Indian Passport to Minor Girl After Father Gets British Citizenship
File photo of Delhi High Court (Picture courtesy: Getty Images)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has sought the Centre's response on a minor girl's plea for an Indian passport which was denied to her by the government as her father had acquired British citizenship.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notices to the ministries of Home Affairs, External Affairs and Law seeking their response to the plea challenging the government's February 20 decision declining to renew her Indian passport which expired in 2017.

The petition also challenges section 8(2) of the Citizenship Act on the basis of which the government had held that she was no longer an Indian citizen.

The central government, represented by its standing counsel Manish Mohan, told the court that the girl's request for passport renewal was denied as her mother passed away in 2010 and her father, practising medicine in the United Kingdom, had in 2017 acquired British citizenship, therefore, she ceased to be an Indian citizen according to section 8(2) of the Citizenship Act.

Under the Act, when a person ceases to be a citizen of India by renouncing it, every minor child of that person shall thereupon cease to be a citizen of India.

However, the Act also provides that if within one year of attaining majority, the child makes a declaration that he/she wishes to resume Indian citizenship, he/she shall thereupon again become a citizen of India.

The court asked the government to indicate its stand on the affidavit and listed the matter for further hearing on November 20.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram