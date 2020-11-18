News18 Logo

Delhi HC Refuses to OK Chhath Puja Celebration at Public Places Due to Covid-19

File photo of devotees performing Chhath Puja. (Image: PTI)

The high court dismissed a petition challenging the order of chairman of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) not to allow any gathering in public places for Chhath Puja on November 20.

The Delhi High Court Wednesday refused to interfere with Delhi government's decision to ban Chhath Puja celebrations at public places like ponds and riverbanks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The high court dismissed a petition challenging the order of chairman of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) not to allow any gathering in public places for Chhath Puja on November 20.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said granting permission for the gathering will act as a super spreader of the infection and dismissed the petition being meritless. "In today's day and time, such a petition is belied by the ground reality," the bench said.


