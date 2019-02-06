LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Delhi HC Refuses to Stay Trial Court Order Against ex-HP CM Virbhadra, Seeks CBI's Response

Justice Sunil Gaur sought CBI's response on Singh's plea challenging the trial court order to frame charges against him. The court then posted the matter for April 16.

PTI

Updated:February 6, 2019, 1:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Delhi HC Refuses to Stay Trial Court Order Against ex-HP CM Virbhadra, Seeks CBI's Response
Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (File photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Wednesday refused to stay the trial court order to frame charges against former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets (DA) of over Rs 10 crore.

Justice Sunil Gaur sought CBI's response on Singh's plea challenging the trial court order to frame charges against him.
The court then posted the matter for April 16.

The 82-year-old Congress leader and his wife have sought quashing of the December 10, 2018 trial court order directing framing of charges against them and seven others in the case lodged by CBI.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram