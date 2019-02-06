English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi HC Refuses to Stay Trial Court Order Against ex-HP CM Virbhadra, Seeks CBI's Response
Justice Sunil Gaur sought CBI's response on Singh's plea challenging the trial court order to frame charges against him. The court then posted the matter for April 16.
Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (File photo)
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Wednesday refused to stay the trial court order to frame charges against former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets (DA) of over Rs 10 crore.
Justice Sunil Gaur sought CBI's response on Singh's plea challenging the trial court order to frame charges against him.
The court then posted the matter for April 16.
The 82-year-old Congress leader and his wife have sought quashing of the December 10, 2018 trial court order directing framing of charges against them and seven others in the case lodged by CBI.
