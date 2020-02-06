Delhi HC Rejects Plea of 11 Independent Candidates Against Nomination Rejection for Delhi Assembly Elections 2020
The petitioner candidates had contended that the single judge's order "was passed erroneously and disregarding the facts and material placed on record" by them.
File photo of Delhi High Court.
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea by 11 Independent candidates against the rejection of their nominations for the February 8 Assembly Polls.
A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar declined to entertain the candidates' plea, which had sought to set aside a single judge order dismissing their petition against the rejection of their nominations.
The returning officer (RO) had rejected their nominations on January 21, the last date for filing the same. The plea challenging the rejection was dismissed on January 28 by a single judge of the High Court who had said that only an election petition was maintainable after the poll process has started.
The petitioner candidates had contended that the single judge's order "was passed erroneously and disregarding the facts and material placed on record" by them.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rishi Kapoor Hospitalised Again, Neetu, Ranbir Kapoor Accompany the Actor in Mumbai
- Amazon Echo Show 8 Launched in India, Pre-Book Now to Buy For Reduced Price of Rs 8,999
- Amul's 'Homecoming Snack' Ad on Coronavirus Outbreak Triggers Twitter Debate
- Kannada Actor Chetan, Wife Megha Hand Out Copies of the Constitution at Their Wedding
- Mayanti Langer Shuts Down Trolls in Epic Fashion Who Asked Her About Stuart Binny