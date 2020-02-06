Delhi HC Rejects Plea of 11 Independent Candidates Against Nomination Rejection for Delhi Assembly Elections 2020

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea by 11 Independent candidates against the rejection of their nominations for the February 8 Assembly Polls.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar declined to entertain the candidates' plea, which had sought to set aside a single judge order dismissing their petition against the rejection of their nominations.

The returning officer (RO) had rejected their nominations on January 21, the last date for filing the same. The plea challenging the rejection was dismissed on January 28 by a single judge of the High Court who had said that only an election petition was maintainable after the poll process has started.

The petitioner candidates had contended that the single judge's order "was passed erroneously and disregarding the facts and material placed on record" by them.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.