Delhi HC Rejects Plea Seeking Restrictions on Media From Publishing Sexual Harassment Allegations Against CJI

The plea, filed by NGO Anti Corruption Council of India, had said publication of allegations against CJI Ranjan Gogoi directly hit the Indian judicial system.

PTI

Updated:April 29, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
Delhi HC Rejects Plea Seeking Restrictions on Media From Publishing Sexual Harassment Allegations Against CJI
File photo of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking to restrain the media from publishing allegations of sexual harassment against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi by a former Supreme Court employee.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Rajendra Menon said the top court is already seized of the matter and no interference was needed.

The plea, filed by NGO Anti Corruption Council of India, had said publication of allegations against the CJI directly hit the Indian judicial system.

The petition had sought immediate restriction on the media from further telecasting or publishing the allegations till conclusion of the three-judge panel's inquiry.

The allegations levelled by the former woman employee of the Supreme Court are being enquired into by a three-judge panel of the apex court which held its first proceeding on Friday last.
