1-min read

Delhi HC Reserves Decision on Kejriwal's Plea to Quash Summons in Defamation Case

Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar reserved decision on Kejriwal and deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's joint plea to quash summons against them in the complaint by Gupta.

PTI

Updated:December 17, 2019, 12:15 PM IST
Delhi HC Reserves Decision on Kejriwal's Plea to Quash Summons in Defamation Case
File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday reserved decision on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea to quash summons in a defamation complaint against him by BJP leader Vijender Gupta.

Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar reserved decision on Kejriwal and deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's joint plea to quash summons against them in the complaint by Gupta.

Gupta, in his complaint, had accused Kejriwal and Sisodia of "maligning" his image by allegedly accusing him on Twitter of being part of an alleged conspiracy to kill the AAP chief.

