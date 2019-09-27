Delhi HC Reserves Order on Chidambaram's Bail Plea in INX Media Case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday reserved order on bail plea of former finance minister P Chidambaram, arrested in the INX Media corruption case.

Justice Suresh Kait concluded the hearing on the petition filed by Chidambaram challenging the trial court's decision to deny him the bail.

Chidambaram, arrested on August 21 by the CBI from his Jor Bagh residence here, is in Tihar Jail under judicial custody till October 3.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the finance minister.

Thereafter, the ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2017.

