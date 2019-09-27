Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi HC Reserves Order on Chidambaram's Bail Plea in INX Media Case

Justice Suresh Kait concluded the hearing on the petition filed by Chidambaram challenging the trial court's decision to deny him the bail.

PTI

Updated:September 27, 2019, 5:45 PM IST
Delhi HC Reserves Order on Chidambaram's Bail Plea in INX Media Case
Former finance minister P Chidambaram being taken to Tihar jail from Rouse Avenue Court, in New Delhi on September 19, 2019. A Delhi court extended till October 3 the judicial custody of Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media corruption case. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday reserved order on bail plea of former finance minister P Chidambaram, arrested in the INX Media corruption case.

Justice Suresh Kait concluded the hearing on the petition filed by Chidambaram challenging the trial court's decision to deny him the bail.

Chidambaram, arrested on August 21 by the CBI from his Jor Bagh residence here, is in Tihar Jail under judicial custody till October 3.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the finance minister.

Thereafter, the ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2017.

