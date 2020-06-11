Delhi HC Restrains Police from Circulating Information about Allegations Against 'Pinjra Tod' Activist

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday restrained the police from issuing any statement or circulating information regarding allegations and any evidence collected against a JNU student, associated with the 'Pinjra Tod' group, in relation to anti-CAA protests and communal violence in the national capital.







The group is a collective of women students and alumni of colleges from across Delhi.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru directed that the information or allegations against the student - Devangana Kalita - not be conveyed to any person, including media houses, or on social media platforms.

The court also issued notice to the police and sought its reply on the woman's plea alleging that the Crime Branch was selectively leaking, to the media, certain information regarding allegations against her and the evidence allegedly collected against her.

The court also directed the DCP concerned of Crime Branch to file a personal affidavit "affirming whether any such information as is mentioned in the present petition has been circulated by the officials of the Crime Branch to third persons, journalists or on social media".

With the direction, the court listed the matter for further hearing on July 9.

The woman has claimed that the leaked information was selective and misleading.

Her lawyer contended in court that such information relating to allegations and alleged evidence is being given much publicity and was likely to prejudice the trial of persons accused in the FIRs, including hers.

The lawyer also said that a news report was circulated in Assam in which certain selective information against the woman were published.

He contended that such misleading information was likely to place the petitioner and her family members at risk.

Kalita was sent to three days police custody on May 30 in a case associated with violence in old Delhi's Daryaganj area during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December last year.

It was the third case under which Kalita was arrested by the police, of which two are related to northeast Delhi riots.

She was lodged in Mandoli jail in a separate case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi in February.

There were violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act near Jama Masjid and Daryaganj area on December 20, last year, during which people had pelted stones and torched vehicles.

Many people including police officials were injured in the incident. PTI HMP SKV SJK

