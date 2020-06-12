Delhi HC Says Centre Did Not Reopen Activities Post Lockdown in Haste, Fines Petitioner Rs 20,000

The Delhi High Court on Friday said the central government’s decision of phased reopening of lockdown was not taken in haste and it was done to ensure a proper balance between containing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and making it certain that people are not forced to starvation.

The high court’s order came while dismissing with a cost of Rs 20,000 a PIL by a law student challenging the May 30 order of the Centre by which lockdown was extended in containment zones and reopening of activities was done in a phased manner outside containment zones.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said the government is expected to remain cognisant of the situation and evaluate it closely and if it is found that the rate of infection is going up, they can always review their decision and impose curbs, depending upon the situation.