1-MIN READ

Delhi HC Says NIA Acted in Haste in Taking Activist Navlakha to Mumbai

File photo of Delhi High Court (Picture courtesy: Getty Images)

The court had on May 22, sought the NIA response on a plea by 67-year-old Navlakha, who said he was lodged in Tihar jail at a time when the entire nation was gripped by the threat of contracting the highly contagious and deadly Covid-19 virus.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 28, 2020, 3:15 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has pulled up the NIA for hastily removing activist Gautam Navlakha, accused in Bhima Koregaon violence case, from the national capital to Mumbai even when his interim bail plea was pending here.

Justice Anup J Bhambhani, said the National Investigation Agency acted in "unseemly haste" in taking Navlakha, who was lodged in Tihar jail here, to Mumbai where the investigation is pending.

While the order was passed on Wednesday, it was made available on the court's website on Thursday. Navlakha was taken to Mumbai by train on May 26.

The court had on May 22, sought the NIA response on a plea by 67-year-old Navlakha, who said he was lodged in Tihar jail at a time when the entire nation was gripped by the threat of contracting the highly contagious and deadly Covid-19 virus.

The plea said given his advanced age, he is vulnerable to catching any infections/virus, especially in a crowded environment like prison.


