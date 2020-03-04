Delhi HC Says 'Nothing Wrong with AAP Govt's Compensation for Riot Victims', Dismisses Plea

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea challenging the AAP government's compensation announced for victims of the riots in northeast Delhi last week.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said "it is a policy decision" and it will "not interfere" in it.

"The compensation is being awarded on a no fault basis. There is nothing wrong with it," the court said.

It also asked the Delhi government to ensure that compensation is paid only to the victims of the riots.

At least 43 people have been killed and over 200 injured in the communal riots that broke out in northeast Delhi last week after clashes between citizenship act supporters and protesters spiralled out of control.