Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi HC Seeks AAP Govt’s Reply on Plea Against Advertising IQ Scores, Pics of Mentally Disabled Women

The bench issued notice to the Centre and the Delhi government directing them to file their replies to the plea by NGO Prahari Sahyog Association, which has contended that releasing the photographs and IQ scores of the women amounts to 'discrimination'.

PTI

Updated:November 6, 2019, 2:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi HC Seeks AAP Govt’s Reply on Plea Against Advertising IQ Scores, Pics of Mentally Disabled Women
File photo of Delhi High Court.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the AAP government on a PIL challenging its decision to disclose photographs and IQ scores of 59 mentally disabled women lodged in Asha Kiran homes in the city.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar also questioned the purpose behind display of Intelligence Quotient (IQ) scores of the women in the advertisement published in the newspapers.

Delhi government additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose told the court that purpose behind the advertisement was to reunite the women with their families.

To this the court asked, "How can they (families) identify the women on the basis of IQ scores? We can understand displaying photographs, but why IQ scores?"

The bench issued notice to the Centre and the Delhi government directing them to file their replies to the plea by NGO Prahari Sahyog Association, which has contended that releasing the photographs and IQ scores of the women amounts to "discrimination".

The petition, filed through advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, has also contended that the advertisement violates provisions of the Right of Persons With Disabilities (RPWD) Act and the United Nations Convention on Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) which prohibit release of identity of such individuals.

Bansal argued before the court that the government decision violates the Right to privacy and dignity of the 59 women.

He informed the court that one of the women has been admitted in the Asha Kiran home since 1971.

The NGO, which claims to fight for the upliftment of fundamental and civil rights of Persons With Disabilities (PWD), has sought directions to the central government to frame guidelines to trace families of the women living in Asha Kiran homes and to protect the privacy of such individuals.

It has also sought a direction to the Delhi government to compensate the 59 women whose identities were revealed as a result of the advertisement.

Apart from that, the petition has urged the court to direct Delhi government to take action against the officials who issued the advertisement in violation of the RPWD Act.

It has also sought formulation and implementation of a social security scheme as provided under the RPWD Act for persons with disabilities institutionalised in places like Asha Kiran.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram