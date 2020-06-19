HC Seeks Centre, Delhi Govt Reply on Plea for Welfare Schemes for Orphan Children

The Delhi High Court Friday sought response of the Centre and Delhi government on a plea seeking a detailed scheme for the education, living and other prospects of life for orphans, who are suffering due to lack of governmental policies for them in the COVID 19 pandemic.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan, which conducted the hearing through video conferencing, issued notice to the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Delhi government and its Department of Social Welfare on the petition by a social worker.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on July 2.

The petition filed by Harpal Singh Rana said he sought the information through Right to Information (RTI) Act for the welfare schemes introduced by the government for the welfare, education, living arrangement of the orphan children. He said the information which he received has variation in respect of the orphan children.

The plea, filed through Akhil Rana, referred to 3-4 cases where children who had lost their parents and are living with grandparents and depend on them.

It said there was a child, whose parents died and has six siblings, had applied to the Social Welfare Department which told him that the department only provides old age pension, disabled pension and financial assistance (Delhi Family Benefit Scheme).

Even the Women and Child Development Department replied to the child that since he does not fall within the eligibility rules and regulations of its schemes, he was not entitled to get any benefit, the petition claimed.

"In such cases grandparents or other relatives who are residing/ taking care of those children face a great difficulty to maintain or to educate the children due to non-availability of funds with them," it said.

It added, "It is surprising that respondents (authorities) are providing pensions to the old citizens and window women but they have no schemes and projects for these children who have lost their parents and are unable/ incapable to earn their livelihood.".