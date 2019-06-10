Delhi HC Seeks Centre, DU's Stand on Plea Challenging University's New Admission Norms
The admission criteria to some courses was changed a day before registration commenced, catching students unawares. The plea seeks to the court to order the varsity to revert to earlier standards.
Representative image: PTI
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the stand of the Centre and Delhi University (DU) on a plea challenging its new admission norms for undergraduate courses.
The court said amendment of the admission criteria just a day before opening registration was arbitrary.
The plea by a lawyer, Charanpal Singh Bagri, claimed that the varsity's decision to amend the criteria at the last moment was in violation of the principle of natural justice.
The petition has sought to quash the amended eligibility criteria, pleading that students be allowed to apply as per the earlier norms.
The DU commenced registration for admission on May 30. It will close on June 14.
The court has asked the Ministry of Human Resource Development, represented by advocate Brajesh Kumar, and the varsity to file their replies to the plea by June 14, the next date of hearing.
Students have been caught unaware as the eligibility criteria for some courses has been changed.
