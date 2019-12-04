Delhi HC Seeks Centre's Response on Plea Against Revelation of Hyderabad Rape Victim's Identity by Media
The plea has sought initiation of appropriate proceedings against the media houses and individuals who have allegedly revealed the identity of the rape victim.
Students and members of Voice of Amritsar hold placards during a protest demanding justice for the rape and murder of a 25-year-old veterinarian, in Hyderabad. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the response of the Centre on a plea against revelation of identity of the Hyderabad rape victim by certain media houses.
A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notices to the Centre, the governments of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi, as well as some media houses and social networking platforms on the petition.
The plea has sought initiation of appropriate proceedings against the media houses and individuals who have allegedly revealed the identity of the rape victim, which is an offence under the law.
The court listed the matter for further hearing on December 16.
Section 228A of the Indian Penal Code makes disclosure of identity of victim of certain offences, including rape, punishable with imprisonment of a term that may extend to two years and a fine.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Gives off Perfect Gujarati Vibes in Jayeshbhai Jordaar First Look
- Daniel Craig, Rami Malek Look Ready for Battle in No Time To Die Character Posters
- Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma Dazzle at Glamour and Style Awards Night
- Rajinikanth Celebrates 69th Birthday in Advance According to His Star Sign
- Did You Know, You Could Still Upgrade to Windows 10 for Free