Assembly
Elections
2020
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi HC Seeks Centre's Stand on Plea Seeking Probe into Police Violence During Anti-CAA Protest in Jamia

The petitioner, Md Minhajuddin is a Jamia student who lost vision in his one eye in the violence and is battling to save sight in the other.

PTI

Updated:February 11, 2020, 12:16 PM IST
Delhi HC Seeks Centre's Stand on Plea Seeking Probe into Police Violence During Anti-CAA Protest in Jamia
File Photo: Protesters hold placards during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Jamia Nagar in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the Centre's response on a plea seeking a court-monitored probe by a committee or an SIT into the police crackdown at Jamia Millia Islamia University on December 15, 2019.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the Centre, Delhi government and police seeking their stand on the petition filed by a Jamia student who lost vision in his one eye in the violence and is battling to save sight in the other.

The petitioner, Md Minhajuddin, has also sought compensation commensurate with his qualifications for the injury suffered by him and also the registration of an FIR against police personnel involved in the incident. The petition has also sought directions to the authorities to bear expenses of his treatment and to provide him a permanent job commensurate with his qualifications.

On December 15 last year, a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act near Jamia turned violent, with demonstrators pelting stones at police and setting public buses and private vehicles on fire. Police later entered Jamia, firing tear gas shells and baton-charging students. Several students, including the petitioner, were injured in the police crackdown.

