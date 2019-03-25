LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Delhi HC Seeks ED Response on Robert Vadra's Plea in Money Laundering Case

The ED had raised an objection on the maintainability of the plea of Vadra, who is seeking to quash the PMLA case against him, saying there was wilful suppression and that no relief be granted to him.

PTI

Updated:March 25, 2019, 12:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Delhi HC Seeks ED Response on Robert Vadra's Plea in Money Laundering Case
File photo of Robert Vadra.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on maintainability of businessman Robert Vadra's petition seeking quashing of a money laundering case in which he was questioned by the probe agency.

The ED raised objection on the maintainability of the plea of Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying there was wilful suppression and that no relief be granted to him.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED and the Centre, said that Vadra's petition is not maintainable and it is abuse of the process of law.

A bench of justices Hima Kohli and Vinod Goel asked the probe agency to file an affidavit regrading the maintainability of two separate but similar petitions by Vadra and his close aide Manoj Arora within two weeks.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on May 2.

The ED case relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds. The property is allegedly owned by Vadra.c Vadra, represented by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, has also sought that various provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, be declared unconstitutional.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram