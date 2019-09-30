Take the pledge to vote

Delhi HC Seeks ED's Response on Congress Leader DK Shivakumar's Bail Plea

DK Shivakumar, arrested in a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the ED, approached the high court challenging the trial court's order denying him bail.

PTI

Updated:September 30, 2019, 11:56 AM IST
Congress leader DK Shivakumar.
Congress leader DK Shivakumar.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the Enforcement Directorate on the bail plea of Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar in a money laundering case.

Shivakumar, arrested in a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the ED, approached the high court challenging the trial court's order denying him bail.

The court issued notice to ED and asked it to file a status report and listed the matter for further hearing on October 14.

