Delhi HC Seeks Response from AAP Govt, Jal Board Over Untreated Sewage Being Released Into Yamuna River

The Delhi High Court has sought response from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government and the Delhi Jal Board over a plea alleging that waste collected by government agencies from the septic tanks is not being treated and is directly released into the Yamuna.

A single-judge bench of the High Court presided over by Justice V. Kameshwar Rao issued notice over a plea filed by Najafgarh resident Yogesh Kumar through advocate Abhimanyu Mahajan.

Mahajan contended before the court that the Najafgarh area does not have any sewerage or water connections in the absence of which the residents have installed septic tanks of varying sizes in their households. The sewage waste in the households in this area is collected in septic tanks and these tanks are cleaned either by hiring the operators deployed by the government or the unlicensed private players.

"The waste collected by these agencies from the septic tanks is required to be treated in sewage treatment plants. Unfortunately, the same is not being done. The waste without being treated in sewage treatment plants is directly discharged or released either into Najafgarh drain or any other open drains in the locality, which is then ultimately released into the Yamuna," Mahajan told the court.

Responding to the submissions made by the petitioner, the Delhi Jal Board through its counsel Sangeeta Bharti appraised the court that though the licences are being issued by the Delhi Jal Board, the supervision and implementation of the process is by a committee, constituted by the government of NCT of Delhi, headed by a District Magistrate.

During the hearing, advocate Rishikesh accepted the notice on behalf of the Delhi government while advocate Sangeeta Bhati accepted the notice on behalf of the Delhi Jal Board.

The court has asked the respondents to file a reply within a week and the rejoinder to the said reply shall be filed within three days thereafter.