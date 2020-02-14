Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi HC Sends Alleged Bookie Sanjeev Chawla to Tihar Jail Till Further Orders

The trial court on Thursday sent Sanjeev Chawla to 12-day custodial interrogation by Delhi Police, noting the matter was to be probed further for which he has to be to various cities across the nation.

PTI

Updated:February 14, 2020, 6:43 PM IST
File photo of bookie Sanjeev Chawla.
File photo of bookie Sanjeev Chawla.

New Delhi: A day after a trial court allowed custodial interrogation of Sanjeev Chawla, alleged bookie and key accused in one of cricket's biggest match-fixing scandals that involved former South African captain Hansie Cronje, the Delhi High Court on Friday sent him to Tihar jail till further orders.

The trial court on Thursday sent Chawla to 12-day custodial interrogation by Delhi Police, noting the matter was to be probed further for which he has to be to various cities across the nation.

Chawla, extradited from the UK, has challenged the trial court order saying that during the extradition, MHA had given assurance to the UK government that he will be kept in Tihar jail only to face trial.

As the investigating officer was not present, Justice Anu Malhotra directed the crime branch to file a status report in the matter and said that Chawla be sent to Tihar jail till further orders.

The court also issued notice to MHA on the petition and listed the matter for further hearing on February 19.

Cronje, who died in a plane crash in 2002, was also involved, police told the court.

Chawla is alleged to have played a central role in conspiring with Cronje to fix a South African tour to India in February-March 2000.

The British court documents say Chawla is a Delhi-born businessman who moved to the United Kingdom on a business visa in 1996, but continued to make trips to India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
