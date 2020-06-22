Delhi HC Stays Proceedings against Ganga Ram Hospital on FIR over Alleged Covid-19 Norms Violation

The Delhi High Court on Monday put on hold the investigation and all related proceedings against Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) in connection with an FIR lodged against it for alleged violation of COVID-19 regulation norms.







Justice C Hari Shankar passed the interim order on the hospital's application seeking stay on proceedings in relation to the June 5 FIR lodged at the Rajinder Nagar police station under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC and the proceedings initiated thereafter.

According to the FIR, the complainant is a senior official of the Delhi Health Department who has alleged that the hospital was not using the RT-PCR app while collecting COVID-19 samples.

It said that as per the guidelines, it is "mandatory" for labs to collect samples through the RT-PCR app.

The official has also alleged "violation" on part of the hospital in not adhering to COVID-19 regulation norms, as specified under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.