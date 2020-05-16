Delhi HC, Subordinate Courts to Perform Limited Functions Till May 23 amid Covid-19 Crisis

The Delhi High Court has extended suspension of its as well as subordinate courts' full functioning till May 23 in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.

"The administrative and general supervision committee of this court, while considering further extension of suspended functioning of this and the courts subordinate to it, has been pleased to order that the functioning of the courts subordinate to Delhi High Court shall continue to remain suspended till May 23," said an order signed by Delhi High Court Registrar General Manoj Jain.

While the arrangement regarding mentioning and hearing of the urgent matters would continue, the high court has increased the number of single-judge benches to 10. The subordinate courts would continue to take up urgent matters related to bail, stay/injunction as per the directions already issued, it said.

"All the courts shall also take up the matters ready for final arguments, while giving preference to more than 10-year-old cases and cases where the accused is in the judicial custody. MM (mahila courts) shall take up matters in which interim urgent relief has been sought under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 1985. Rent controllers/additional rent controller shall take up matters in which application seeking leave to contest/defend is pending disposal in the cases filed on the ground of bonafide requirement," the court said.

It also said no adverse order should be passed by the subordinate courts without giving hearing through video link or without having written submissions from the concerned counsel.

On Friday, taking suo motu cognizance of the "extraordinary circumstances" arising out of nationwide lockdown, the Delhi High Court extended till June 15 all the interim orders passed by it or by district courts that were subsisting on or after May 15.

A full court Bench of the high court said there would be extension except in the matter where orders had been passed by the Supreme Court during the intervening period.

"In case, the extension of the interim order causes any hardship of an extreme nature to any party to such proceeding, they are at liberty to avail appropriate remedy as per law," stated the Bench, headed by Chief Justice D.N. Patel.

