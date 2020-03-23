Delhi HC Suspends Breath Analyser Test Through Tube Process for Air Traffic Controllers Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
The high court directed the authorities to hold an urgent meeting on Tuesday to explore alternative methods for the test.
Image for representation. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the authorities concerned to suspend till March 27 breath analyser tests (BAT) through tube process for air traffic controllers in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
Justice Prathiba M Singh directed the Directorate General of Medical Services to hold an urgent meeting with the DGCA, the Air Traffic Controllers' Guild (India), doctors and the Airport Authority of India to explore alternatives of BAT.
The court listed the matter for further hearing on March 27. The court was hearing a plea by the Air Traffic Controllers' Guild (India) seeking direction to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Airport Authority of India (AAI) to temporarily suspend the BAT through the current tube process to prevent further spread of the virus
