Delhi HC to Rule Tomorrow on Govt's Plea Challenging Stay on Execution of Nirbhaya Case Convicts
During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court the convicts in the Nirbhaya case have taken process of law on a "joyride" and are acting in tandem to delay their execution.
Illustration by Mir Suhail. (News18.com)
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Saturday sought response of the four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case on the Centre's plea challenging the stay on their execution. The court will hear the petition on Sunday.
Justice Suresh Kait issued notice to the four convicts, Mukesh Kumar, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Akshay Singh. The court has also issued notice to DG (Prisons) and Tihar Jail authorities, seeking their stand on the central government's plea.
The lawyer of the DG (Prisons) told the court that its orders would be complied with.
During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the convicts in the Nirbhaya case have taken process of law on a "joyride" and are acting in tandem to delay their execution.
He further told the court that the Nirbhaya gangrape case will go down in history of India where convicts of the heinous crime are trying the patience of the country.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fast And Furious 9 Director Explains Shocking Return of Han Lue In F9 Trailer
- The Economic Survey of India Just Cited Wikipedia as its Data Source and Internet is in Disbelief
- Virat Kohli's Spectacular 'Relay' Run Out to Dismiss New Zealand's Colin Munro is Almost Poetic
- Middle Class Memes Take Over Desi Internet as Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Budget 2020
- This Bionic Jellyfish Can Swim Three Times Faster; May be Used to Explore The Oceans