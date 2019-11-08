Delhi HC to Hear Plea for Action Against Police Officials Over Clashes With Lawyers in February

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday said it will hear in February a plea seeking action against police officials who were agitating in public and sitting on 'dharna' after their November 2 clash with lawyers at the Tis Hazari Courts Complex.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar refused to give shorter date for hearing the plea and asked the lawyers to use their good officers for settling the issue with police. The court was hearing a petition filed by a lawyer seeking action against police officials who had issued statements on social media when the matter is already sub judice.

When the counsel appearing for the petitioner sought a shorter date for hearing the matter, the bench said, "We will see it later. Just wait and watch. You (lawyers) use all your good officers for settlement. A long date is required. "

Advocate Vivek Narayan Sharma, appearing for the petitioner lawyer, said he has to make submissions on the point of law. The bench, however, said it will hear the matter later on February 12. In unprecedented protests by Delhi police, thousands of its personnel on Tuesday laid siege outside the Police Headquarters for 11 hours and staged a virtual revolt sparked by two attacks on their colleagues before calling off their stir following multiple appeals including from their chief.

The petition filed by lawyer Rakesh Kumar Lakra has arrayed as parties the Union of India, the Delhi Police, its Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Deputy Inspector General of police of Arunachal Pradesh Madhur Verma, former Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police Aslam Khan, Superintendent of Police of NIA Sanjukta Prashar and IPS officer Meghna Yadav.

The plea has sought direction to the Centre to initiate departmental inquiry against the Delhi Police officials who were sitting on 'dharna' and "making provocative slogans" and issuing inciting statements on electronic and social media.

It has alleged that the police officials were protesting and agitating in public, which was in contravention of their official duties. The plea has claimed that it was a failure on the part of Delhi Police Commissioner for not taking action against Aslam Khan who has been giving statement on social media through Twitter when the matter is sub-judice in the high court.

It has said it was a failure on the part of Madhur Verma, Aslam Khan, Meghna Yadav and Sanjukta Prashar in making provocative statements in public through social media, and sought disciplinary action, including their dismissal, for allegedly violating provisions of the Delhi Police Act and Central Civil Services Conduct Rules.

The tension between police personnel and lawyers had been building up since last Saturday when a clash over a parking dispute led to at least 20 security personnel and several advocates being injured.

Thousands of police personnel protested outside the Police Headquarters on November 5, holding up placards with slogans such as "We are human in police uniforms", "We are not punching bags" and "Protectors Need Protection", and urged their seniors to stand with them to save the honour of the uniform.

The incidents drew sharp criticism from senior police officials who took to Twitter to register their discontent.

