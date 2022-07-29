CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#CommonwealthGames2022#MonsoonSession#IndvsWI#BengalSSCScam
Home » News » India » Delhi HC to Hear Plea on Pendency of Criminal Cases Against MPs, MLAs
1-MIN READ

Delhi HC to Hear Plea on Pendency of Criminal Cases Against MPs, MLAs

PTI

Last Updated: July 29, 2022, 08:50 IST

New Delhi, India

The petition is listed for hearing before Justice Yashwant Varma. (File photo: PTI)

The petition is listed for hearing before Justice Yashwant Varma. (File photo: PTI)

The matter, which will be heard by a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Subramonium Prasad, was instituted in October 2020

The Delhi High Court on Friday is scheduled to hear a case about the pendency of criminal cases against members of Parliament (MPs) and Legislative Assemblies (MLAs).

The matter, which will be heard by a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Subramonium Prasad, was instituted in October 2020 by the court on its own after the Supreme Court’s direction to all high courts to monitor the pending criminal cases against lawmakers.

The Supreme Court had issued the direction after observing that there has been no substantial improvement in disposal of pending criminal cases against sitting and former lawmakers. The high court will also hear a plea by the Public Works Department (PWD) challenging an order of the deputy conservator of forests imposing a fine of Rs 38.7 lakh on it for allegedly failing to do de-concretisation of trees in Vasant Vihar here.

The petition is listed for hearing before Justice Yashwant Varma. The department in its plea has said the fine was imposed inspite of work for de-concretisation of trees having been completed and information having duly been submitted before the high court through various status reports/compliance affidavits.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:July 29, 2022, 08:50 IST
last updated:July 29, 2022, 08:50 IST