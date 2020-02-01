English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Delhi HC to Hear Tihar's Urgent Plea on Execution of Nirbhaya Case Convicts Today
The Tihar jail authorities have challenged the trial court's Friday order which had stayed the execution of the four gangrape and murder convicts till further orders.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18
New Delhi: Tihar Jail authorities on Saturday approached the Delhi High Court, challenging a trial court's order staying the execution of the four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.
The plea was mentioned before Chief Justice DN Patel for an urgent hearing. It will be heard later in the day.
The jail authorities have challenged the trial court's Friday order which had stayed the execution of the convicts till further orders. The convicts were to be hanged on Saturday.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- No, I Am Not Dating Kartik Aaryan, Says Sara Ali Khan
- Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Says Arhaan Khan Is 'Very Disturbed' With Rashami Desai's Behaviour
- Here's What the Coloured LED Rings on the Amazon Echo Signify
- Nike Vaporfly Shoes Will Not be Banned, No Matter How Much Rivals May Have Wanted
- Budget 2020: Sitharaman Gives Big Push to Digital Connectivity With Data Centre Parks